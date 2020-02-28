Mardi Gras Theme at Saturday’s Annual ‘Snow Fest’ Celebration

Lake City’s annual snow frolic, “Snow Fest II,” sponsored by Young Life this Saturday, February 29, is a fun snow romp for local and visiting children and adults. “It’s real a family affair,” says event coordinator Denny Brannon, who notes this year’s snow romp takes place on Leap Year, February 29, and has a colorful festive theme, “Leap into the spirit of the Mardi Gras.” For children literally leaping into this year’s bountiful snow conditions, a variety of Mardi Gras-themed snowman-building and decorating contests will be held, together with snow games, on the grounds of Lake City Chamber of Commerce’s Visitor Center on north Gunnison Avenue. The 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. event is free of charge, with the added enticement of piping hot chocolate and cider which will be served up with roasted hotdogs and marshmallows. Snowman judging — best traditional snowman, best snowman decked out in the Mardi Gras theme — takes place at 2 p.m. Saturday with a crackerjack team of judges comprised of Bob and Janis Harris, Hector Gomez, Celeste Scott, and Lyn Lampert. In addition to best snowman, awards will also be given for best “creature” created out of snow and best snow creative artwork. Snow conditions surrounding the visitors’ center are optimum, according to Brannon, with an estimated 2-1/2’ of snow on the ground and the prospect of several additional inches in coming days. Following the festive Mardi Gras theme, snowball marksmanship contests will include snowballs tossed through beads toward a designated target and a snowball toss to dislodge a Mardi Gras hat from the snowman. Strands of Mardi Gras beads will also be tossed around a tiara-wearing snowman. Brannon adds his thanks to sponsors of this year’s Snow Fest: Mountaineer Movie Theatre, Lake City Old West Shooters, ‘Tis the Season, Lake City/Hinsdale County Chamber of Commerce, Lake City Arts, and Recreation Director Ben Hake.