About

Lake City Silver World is published every Friday and sent to readers in Lake City and across the United States. Our newspaper covers all the news and events in Lake City and Hinsdale County and features local photographs, happenings, features, stories and historical tales. Silver World regularly covers news involving Town of Lake City and Hinsdale County, mining, Lake San Cristobal, marketing and tourism, economic development, environmental issues, recreation, Lake City Community School, public health, wildlife issues, historical preservation and much, much more.

We also feature stories of interest on local businesses, residents, and the community.

Want to see a sample Silver World? Download this PDF

Sign up for a print subscription now: $40 for year-round residents of Hinsdale and Gunnison Counties. $50 for everyone else

DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTIONS – Online Subscriptions Now Available! Click here to sign up

(You will be directed to another website)