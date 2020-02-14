Scroggins Resigns as County Administrator

Hinsdale County Administrator Jami Scroggins submitted a letter of resignation to Hinsdale County Commissioners dated Monday, February 10. In her letter, Scroggins states her resignation will be effective Monday, March 2. Scroggins, a former 4th and 5th grade instructor at Lake City Community School and past director of Lake Fork Health Services District, held the county administrator post for nearly two years. She succeeded former county administrator Deanna Cooper as Hinsdale Administrator June 15, 2018. In addition to her county administrator duties, Scroggins served as Interim Emergency Manager for much of 2019. Prior to the County, she was 2nd and 3rd Grade, and 4th-5th Grade teacher at Lake City Community School at different times 2008-2014. In announcing Scroggin’s resignation in an email on Wednesday, February 12, Hinsdale County Commissioners note, “We would like to thank her for her leadership and work over the past two years and wish her the best in future endeavors.” Commissioners will initiate a search for a new administrator effective immediately.