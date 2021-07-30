John Smith

HISTORY-MAKING WOMAN BISHOP

Colorado Bishop Kym Lucas conducted an outdoor Celebration Communion at Lake City’s historic St. James Chapel on Sunday morning, August 1. Bishop Lucas, who was accompanied on her overnight Lake City visit by her husband, Mark Retherford, attended the final performance of the Lake City String Academy on Saturday evening, July 31, and the following day — Colorado Day, August 1, was assisted by Rev. Ed Nettleton as she conducted the Sunday service and communion at the 145-year-old Episcopal Chapel on 5th Street in Lake City. It was appropriate that Bishop Lucas marked Colorado Day in Lake City owing to the fact that she is the first woman Episcopal Bishop in Colorado history.