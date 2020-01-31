February Full of Fun Winter Activities in Store For Lake City

The month of February in Lake City is notorious for cold temperatures, quiet streets and an abundance of snow and ice. This year, all of those things remain true, but there is no shortage of fun outdoor activities in which Lake Citians and visitors alike can participate. First up in February, on Sunday, February 2, the Lake City Ski Hill will host a Superbowl Sunday Dual Racing Event. Race registration is at 9:30 a.m. and the race begins at 10 a.m. Cost is $5 per racer. According to event coordinator and Ski Hill representative Henry Woods, every racer will get one run on each course and additional runs, if the courses hold up. Hot dogs will be served at the warming hut after the race. “There are no trophies or medals,” says Woods, “just bragging rights over the person you ‘school’, so pick your partner wisely! If you don’t have a partner, we will pick one for you.” Woods tells WORLD that dual races are a lot of fun, but that they are a lot of work, and he is still in need of volunteers on Saturday, from 12:30 p.m. until 2 p.m. to set up and prepare the courses, and will need help also on Sunday for registration, maintenance of the course, timing and cooking. Beginning February 4 through the 7th, the inaugural Songwriter’s Alpine Summit will be held in Lake City. Coordinated by Patrice Palmer, the summit will feature speakers with impressive songwriting, recording, philosophy and creative writing credentials presenting one-hour workshops to be held at Lake City Arts’ (LCA) Moseley Arts Center, interspersed with meals and a succession of open mic nights at Lake City businesses. A keynote attraction of the three-day summit will be a public performance featuring nationally-recognized musicians Michael Hearne and Don Richmond which will be held starting at 7 pm. and continuing to 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, February 5, in the Mary Stigall Theater. Cost of the Hearne/Richmond performance is $25 per person and may be paid at the door on the night of the performance. Songwriters Alpine Summit begins on Tuesday afternoon, February 4, with registration packet pick-up at 1 p.m. at the Anthony Gallery and check-in at Debra Goodman’s Matterhorn Motel, Bluff Street, at 3 p.m., followed by a meet and greet at LCA at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. dinner at Climb Elevated Eatery, with open mic night at MelTy’s Coffee Shop later that evening. Two full days of workshops will follow on Wednesday, February 5, and Thursday, February 6. February 8 will be a busy day in Lake City, as both the Showshoe Race and Ice Climbing Festival will take place. Anyone interested in participating in the Showshoe Race should meet at the Lake San Cristobal Boat Dock for registration at 9 a.m., with the race beginning at 10 a.m. The theme this year is tropical or beach wear, and the winner of the costume contest will receive a snowshoe maintenance kit. Prizes for the race will include: for first place men, showshoes; first place women, also snowshoes; second place overall will win an avalanche probe, and third place overall, an avalanche shovel. Adult registration for the event costs $30. Kids Fun Run registration costs $10 (t-shirt not included), and first place for kids 8 and under is a snow activity kit. First place for ages 9 and up will be a snowball slingshot. The 3.2-mile race route will begin at the boat dock ramp, traveling across the backside of the lake, up through Wupperman Campground and back down and across to the dock again. This event is hosted by the Lake City Continental Divide Snowmobile Club, who will be providing chili and refreshments. The annual Ice Climbing Festival, which always draws a substantial crowd, will also be held February 8 at the Town of Lake City Ice Climbing Wall, located at the mouth of Henson Creek. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. on the day of the event and costs $35 per person. Top prizes will be awarded to the fastest men and women in Top Rope and Lead Rope competition categories, pending favorable ice conditions, as warmer weather is expected this weekend. Town of Lake City Recreation Director Ben Hake informs WORLD that there will be no youth competitions during the Ice Climbing Festival this year, only adult categories. An awards ceremony will be held at the Lake City Cafe that evening after the festival, and Hake says the prizes are “all sorts of ice climbing equipment — ice screws, carabiners, lots of good stuff.” Spectators and competitors will be warmed by a wood fire at creek level, together with a snug canvas wall tent equipped with wood stove, and Irwin Guides will once again be in attendance with a tent offering warm foods. On February 15, out at Lake San Cristobal, a dual event will be occurring in the form of the Brew-Ski race, alongside the Platinum Paddle Pond Hockey Tournament that goes all day Saturday and continues all day Sunday, February 16. All ages are welcome for the hockey tournament, but participants 13 years old and under must be accompanied by a legal parent or guardian. Players can register at https://www.lakecity.com/calendar-of-events/pond-hockey or can wait until the morning of the 15th to register. Teams are required to be at least 3-5 people and registration costs $150, with a $30 cost for each additional person. Lake San Cristobal ice events take place at the county boat dock on the west side of the lake and include two pond hockey tournaments which will be held on two specially-constructed 40’ x 90’ rinks. Ice on the lake rinks will be polished to a fine buff utilizing a mini-Zamboni polisher in advance of the competition. In conjunction with the Platinum Paddle Pond Hockey Tournament, Lake City/Hinsdale County Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring the second annual Lake San Cristobal Brew-Ski race for contestants on skis, snowshoes, two and four legs following a pre-set mile-long route on the lake surface near the Wupperman Campground site. A total of six aid stations will be strategically situated along the route offering participants refreshments in the form of locally-brewed beer furnished by DeShazo’s Lake City Brewing Co., non-alcoholic cider, and hot cocoa. The Brew-Ski event begins at 11 a.m. and continues through 2 p.m., with the $40 tickets including a tasting cup; non-alcoholic tickets are also available for $10. On Saturday, February 22, Lake City’s annual Ice Fishing Derby will be happening out at Lake San Cristobal at the county boat dock. Registration for the event begins at 7:30 a.m., and fishing begins at 8:30 a.m. Cost is $20 per person, which includes a drilled fishing hole, and $1 extra per additional hole. Proceeds benefit Hinsdale County Search & Rescue. Prizes will be awarded according to the longest live game fish caught. First place prize is a 6-man tent, second is a 540 degree propane space heater including propane tank, and third place is a multi-tool knife. Chili and refreshments will be available.