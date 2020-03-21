COVID-19 Test Results

Notice of Positive COVID-19 Test

HINSDALE COUNTY – We have received notification that a Hinsdale County resident has tested positive for COVID-19. The resident is a female in her 70’s, who experienced signs and symptoms late last week is currently hospitalized and in serious condition.

This case is a reminder of the importance that everyone take proactive steps to reduce physical contact with others in the community. Continue washing hands and staying home when you are sick, which are good practices all the time, even when there is not a serious outbreak. Follow state and local public health orders regarding public gatherings.

This is the first positive test in Hinsdale County, but it is almost certainly not the first person who has had the virus here. We must continue to assume for the time being that there is COVID-19 in our community.

If you or any member of your household shows symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, dry cough, shortness of breath) please stay home and call your healthcare provider, Lake City Area Medical Center 970-944-2331. They will assess your condition over the phone and give you instructions on what to do next. For general information, you can call the COVID-19 Hinsdale/Gunnison County Information Center at 970-641-7660 (the center is staffed 8:30am-7pm) or the Colorado Help Line at: 1-877-462-2911. For accurate local information, you can visit www.hinsdalecountycolorado.us or www.silverthreadpublichealthorg.

General COVID information: CO HELP line 1-877-462-2911 (English and Spanish)

Colorado updates and guidance: https://www.colorado.gov/pacific/cdphe/2019-novel-coronavirus

CDC updates and guidance: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html