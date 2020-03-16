Coronavirus Updates 3/16/2020

11:00 AM 3/16/20 Update

Primary Information Sources

Self Reporting

In an effort to better track folks throughout our community and minimize call volumes to the call center, we have created a google form for those that are showing symptoms. If you are feeling symptomatic, but are not high risk, we ask that you fill out the form instead of call in. www.gunnisoncounty.org/covid19 As this information becomes more available we will begin posting some of those numbers.

New Public Health Orders

New Public Health Orders have been issued to close all Short-Term Lodging unless an exemption is issued by the Public Health Director for quarantine and emergency response crews. All visitors are asked to return home immediately by the safest and fastest available means. We ask that they self-isolate upon return. The order closes all restaurants and retail other than delivery service. Gatherings are now limited to 10 or fewer people. Same as old guidelines on who can be in attendance. Buses are included in the 10 or fewer limit. Constructions sites may continue to operate so long as they are complying and have written consent from the Public Health Director. Exemptions on the closures include: Federal, state, local and special district facilities, public utilities or utility service providers (e.g., electric utility providers, internet service providers, water and sewer service providers), grocery stores (e.g., Clark’s, Safeway, or City Market), hardware stores, medical service providers (e.g., hospitals, doctor’s offices, medical clinics, veterinarians, medical supply companies, dental offices, physical therapists, pharmacies), gas stations and discount department stores (e.g., Wal-Mart, Dollar Tree).

The updated orders are posted on the main website. www.gunnisoncounty.org/covid19

There is a task force with the local chambers and the ICELab to offer up support and information for businesses that are being affected by these closures. We are working on a dedicated tab on our website for that.

We have heard some pushback around the reporting of positive cases and our other stats. This information can be found online at here at the state’s site. We are also building a similar google doc that will go onto our website, with all of our relevant numbers. This document will be live and updated as we are updated. Our reason for not posting in the last update was to build the urgency around the fact that the 8 positive tests GROSSLY underestimate the true incidence in our community. The testing is far behind the true numbers.

The following patients with COVID-19 symptoms are asked to please call the call center at 970-641-7660.