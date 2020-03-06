Brian Carr Resigns as Town Clerk

Newly hired Town Clerk Brian Carr resigned his post effective Tuesday, March 3. Carr was hired mid-February and began working for the town on Monday, February 24. Town of Lake City officials declined to comment on the reasons for his resignation. The town will immediately resume its search to fill the position of Town Clerk. In other resignation news, it was announced at the March 4 Town of Lake City Board of Trustees meeting that Trustee Jeff Heaton has resigned effective immediately. Heaton’s term as trustee expires in April and he did not seek reelection. His resignation at this time is related to health issues.