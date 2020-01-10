Hinsdale County Commissioners and staff were enthusiastic on December 18 in the wake of county commissioner decision to hire Buffy Hurd Witt as the county’s new Emergency Medical Services Director and naming Hinsdale County Undersheriff Chris Kambish to fill the vacancy caused by the resignation of Sheriff Justin Casey effective January 15. Pictured left to right are Undersheriff Kambish, Commissioner Sara Gutterman, EMS Director Buffy Witt, and Commissioners Susan Thompson and Kristie Borchers. Undersheriff Kambish will receive his oath of office as new Hinsdale County Sheriff at the commissioners’ meeting next Wednesday morning, January 15. County Clerk & Recorder Joan Roberts will administer the oath at 10 a.m. in the county commissioners’ room.

